DOWCOIN Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 544.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $11,576.13 and $2.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00376669 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001451 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $618.61 or 0.01244460 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOWCOIN is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

