DragonVein Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $107,630.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,412.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $718.64 or 0.01425526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.00601035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00350672 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

