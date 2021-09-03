DREP [old] (DREP) Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

