Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $5,112,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.