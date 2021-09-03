DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Trevor F. Lauer Sells 15,000 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

