DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Trevor F. Lauer Sells 15,000 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $122.14.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.