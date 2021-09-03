Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Hits $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

