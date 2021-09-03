Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.35 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

