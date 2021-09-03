DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.09 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $15.50 or 0.00030968 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $50,752.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

