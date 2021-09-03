DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.47 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $55,715.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $15.87 or 0.00031319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00153504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.78 or 0.07724077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.71 or 0.98823757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.59 or 0.00819982 BTC.

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

