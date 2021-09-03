Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading Down 5.1%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $53.78. 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

