Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Down 1.7%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.60. Approximately 228,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 491,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.

DPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

