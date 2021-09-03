DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez Purchases 1,324 Shares

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DXC Technology alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 575 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $20,033.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 1,967,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,924. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.