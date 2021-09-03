DXdao (DXD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.42 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $616.86 or 0.01235861 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $30.42 million and approximately $143,909.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00376330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.