Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 574,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.67% of Dycom Industries worth $84,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

