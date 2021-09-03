DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 2,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.