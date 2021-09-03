E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Director Chinh Chu Acquires 28,302 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ETWO remained flat at $$12.36 on Friday. 2,286,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.
About E2open Parent
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
