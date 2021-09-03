E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Director Chinh Chu Acquires 28,302 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ETWO remained flat at $$12.36 on Friday. 2,286,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,704,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

