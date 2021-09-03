Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,437,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,065,000 after purchasing an additional 123,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

