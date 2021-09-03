eBoost (EBST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $2.58 million and $65.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00424103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 201.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.