ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. 22,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 66,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

