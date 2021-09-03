EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $28,545.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00787816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046785 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

