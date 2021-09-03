Eden Trading 53.9% Higher This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Eden has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $148,075.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eden has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.
Eden Profile
Eden
is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio
. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog
. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio
. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io
.
According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “
Eden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.
