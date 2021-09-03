Efinity (EFI) One Day Volume Tops $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00140737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00165133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.90 or 0.07858113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.18 or 0.99747719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00816102 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.