eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $92.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.46 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in eHealth by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 81.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCSF Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $39.55 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

