Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,420. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

