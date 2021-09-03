Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $980,136.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00131532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00154637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.02 or 0.07890129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,424.03 or 1.00138549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.99 or 0.00824140 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

