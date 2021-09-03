Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Up 32,661.2%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shot up 32,661.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.43). 1,077,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.