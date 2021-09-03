Elitium Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Elitium has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $119.92 million and $644,095.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00008580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00127327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00791311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

