Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.08. Emles Real Estate Credit ETF shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

