Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Empire has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

