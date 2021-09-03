Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41. Insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.74. Empire has a 1-year low of C$32.63 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

