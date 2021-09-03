Empty Set Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $77,458.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $77,458.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

