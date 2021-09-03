Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a $24.10 target price on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZF stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Endesa has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.