Energi Hits One Day Volume of $348,089.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $85.37 million and approximately $348,089.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00095365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00350022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,592,848 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

