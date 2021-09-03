Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,855 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 6.50% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $104,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

