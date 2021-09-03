Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

