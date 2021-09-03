Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 4.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $34,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

ENPH stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $174.62. 52,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

