Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

