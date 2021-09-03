EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,448.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $43,604.09 and approximately $30,448.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

