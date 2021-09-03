Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,092 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $416.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.35.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

