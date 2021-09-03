Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,024 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% in the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.80 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

