Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 243.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.43% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.