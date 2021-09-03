Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,970 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $134.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

