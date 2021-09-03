Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 192,069 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

