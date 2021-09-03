Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,470 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

GMAB stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

