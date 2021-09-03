Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,810 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 100,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.29 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

