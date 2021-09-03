Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

RF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

