Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 228.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $12,213,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $61.88 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 59.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

