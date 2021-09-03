Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.16 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of W. P. Carey worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.