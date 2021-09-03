Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $256.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.33 and a 200-day moving average of $257.85.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

