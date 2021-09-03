Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.23 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Thor Industries worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

THO stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

